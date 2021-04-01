Sweden Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until May 3 - Reports

Swedish authorities have decided to extend a number of restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 until at least May 3, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Swedish authorities have decided to extend a number of restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 until at least May 3, media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Local, the extended restrictive measures, in particular, are related to limiting working hours of catering facilities and the number of visitors at stores.

Museums, gyms, swimming pools, parks and some other public places in certain areas will remain closed. The authorities, among other things, urge residents of the country to spend the Easter holidays at home.

The Swedish government previously obliged all restaurants, cafes and bars to close at 08:30 p.m. (18:30 GMT) starting from March 1. The authorities also banned bars and restaurants from selling alcohol after 08:00 p.m.

Sweden has so far confirmed over 800,000 cases of COVID-19, including 13,465 fatalities.