Sweden Extends Entry Ban for People From Non-EU States Until May 15 - Prime Minister

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Swedish authorities have extended the entry ban for people from countries outside the European Union until May 15 over the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

"Today, the government decided to extend the existing ban on entry into Sweden for another 30 days," Lofven said at a press conference.

The ban was introduced in mid-March due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across Europe.

So far, Sweden has registered over 12,500 cases of the disease, including more than 1,300 fatalities. However, the authorities decided not to impose strict quarantine measures. In particular, schools, kindergartens and restaurants still operate in the country with the Health Ministry recommending to practice social distancing and work remotely.