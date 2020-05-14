Sweden Extends Recommendations Against Foreign Travel Until July 15 - Prime Minister

The Swedish authorities have extended recommendations to refrain from traveling abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic until July 15, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said at a press conference

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Swedish authorities have extended recommendations to refrain from traveling abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic until July 15, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said at a press conference.

"We cannot return to normal life yet. This summer will not be the same as usual. The government extends existing recommendations. In addition, the Foreign Ministry extends the recommendation not to travel abroad without the need until July 15," Lofven said.

The prime minister also warned against long trips across the country and asked to keep domestic travel within one or two hours by car.

Sweden's number of COVID-19 fatalities is approaching 3,500 with 147 deaths being registered over the past 24 hours. The number of cases, meanwhile, has reached 27,909. According to the health authorities, the situation in hospitals in Stockholm and several other regions of Sweden has stabilized but remains difficult. As of now, 430 patients are undergoing treatment in intensive care units.