UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Extends Recommendations Against Foreign Travel Until July 15 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:37 AM

Sweden Extends Recommendations Against Foreign Travel Until July 15 - Prime Minister

The Swedish authorities have extended recommendations to refrain from traveling abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic until July 15, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said at a press conference

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Swedish authorities have extended recommendations to refrain from traveling abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic until July 15, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said at a press conference.

"We cannot return to normal life yet. This summer will not be the same as usual. The government extends existing recommendations. In addition, the Foreign Ministry extends the recommendation not to travel abroad without the need until July 15," Lofven said.

The prime minister also warned against long trips across the country and asked to keep domestic travel within one or two hours by car.

Sweden's number of COVID-19 fatalities is approaching 3,500 with 147 deaths being registered over the past 24 hours. The number of cases, meanwhile, has reached 27,909. According to the health authorities, the situation in hospitals in Stockholm and several other regions of Sweden has stabilized but remains difficult. As of now, 430 patients are undergoing treatment in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Car Stockholm Same Sweden July From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

41 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.