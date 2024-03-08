Open Menu

Sweden Finally Joins NATO, Ending Non-alignment, In Ukraine War Shadow

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Sweden on Thursday became the 32nd member of NATO, turning the page on two centuries of non-alignment and capping two years of tortuous diplomacy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered new fears.

Days after Hungary followed key holdout Turkey and became the last NATO member to sign off, Sweden ceremonially handed over accession documents to the United States, the leading force of the transatlantic alliance that promises joint security for all.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson late Thursday attended as a guest at the annual State of the Union address of President Joe Biden, whose rival Donald Trump has disparaged NATO as unfairly burdening the United States.

"Mr Prime Minister, welcome to NATO, the strongest military alliance the world has ever seen," Biden said as he recognized Kristersson, who sat in the gallery next to First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden urged the House leadership of the Republican Party to move on billions of Dollars in military aid to Ukraine, saying, in a dig at Trump, that "I will not bow down" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you he will not," Biden said.

