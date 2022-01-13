Sweden, Finland Can Join NATO Quickly If They Desire - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Sweden and Finland can join NATO quickly if they want to apply, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"They are very close to NATO in all aspects so in that sense this can go very quickly if they decide to apply, but this will be a political decision that has to be taken in Sweden and Finland, if they want to apply, but I think since we are so close already if the political will is there the whole process can move quite quickly," Stoltenberg told a press conference.