Sweden, Finland Could Join NATO Already This Summer - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) NATO could expand from 30 to 32 members this year, as Sweden and Finland plan to join the alliance as early as this summer, The Times reports citing officials.

Finland's application for joining the military alliance is expected in June, with Sweden expected to follow, the newspaper said on Monday.

US officials said as quoted by The Times that NATO membership for the two countries was "a topic of conversation and multiple sessions" during the meetings of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels last week.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said on multiple occasions that the alliance stands ready to accept Finland, as well as Sweden, the moment they express interest.

