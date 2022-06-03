Sweden, Finland Must Stop Supporting Terrorism for NATO Membership - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Sweden and Finland must stop supporting terrorism, lift sanctions against Turkey and show allied solidarity in order to become NATO members

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Sweden and Finland must stop supporting terrorism, lift sanctions against Turkey and show allied solidarity in order to become NATO members.

Against the background of the events in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance on May 18. Turkey blocked the start of the review process for these applications. Erdogan said that Ankara could not say "yes" to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, because it could not believe their assurances about relations with representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned in Turkey.

"President Erdogan stressed that both countries must clearly demonstrate the position that they stopped supporting terrorism, lifted sanctions on Turkey and are ready to demonstrate allied solidarity. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg also drew attention to the need to meet the expectations of an important NATO ally, Turkey," the Turkish leader's office said.

Turkey's fears about the membership of Sweden and Finland are based on fair and legal grounds, Erdogan said.