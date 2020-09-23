UrduPoint.com
Sweden, Finland, Norway Agree To Boost Military Cooperation - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Sweden, Finland, Norway Agree to Boost Military Cooperation - Statement

The defense ministers from Finland, Sweden and Norway on Wednesday signed an agreement to intensify their defense cooperation in the region, according to a joint statement published by the Swedish Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The defense ministers from Finland, Sweden and Norway on Wednesday signed an agreement to intensify their defense cooperation in the region, according to a joint statement published by the Swedish Defense Ministry.

The ministers met in Norway's Lakselv village earlier in the day.

"We, the defence ministers of Finland, Norway and Sweden, on the 23 September signed a trilateral Statement of Intent which aims to enhance our operational cooperation. This will also support the aim of the NORDEFCO vision," the statement reads.

Three countries are part of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDFECO), which also includes Denmark and Iceland. The bloc aims to strengthen military cooperation between the countries.

More Stories From World

