ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Sweden and Finland have said that they understand Turkey's security concerns over their membership in NATO, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

"They said they understand our concerns. We provided them with all the facts," Kalin said after negotiations with delegations of Finland and Sweden in Ankara.

The spokesman added that NATO expansion is impossible without addressing Turkey's concerns.