UrduPoint.com

Sweden, Finland To Apply For NATO Membership Together In May - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Sweden, Finland to Apply for NATO Membership Together in May - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Swedish newspaper Expressen on Monday confirmed the information of the Finnish media that Sweden and Finland are preparing to jointly apply to NATO on May 16-20.

On Monday, the Finnish Iltalehti newspaper reported that the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO should be published in the week starting May 16. A state visit of the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to Sweden at the invitation of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is scheduled for the same week, May 17 to 18.

"The information is correct and now there should be an agreement between Sweden and Finland that any applications must be submitted in that particular week (week 20), which also coincides with Finland's state visit to Sweden.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto arrives in Stockholm on May 17-18," Expressen reported, citing sources.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia has warned Sweden and Finland about the consequences of joining NATO.

Russia's military operation in Ukraine launched on February 24 spurred an extensive debate both in Finland and Sweden on NATO membership, with the two countries considering the possibility of abandoning years of neutrality and joining the military bloc. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that the alliance would welcome Finland and Sweden and would ensure their quick accession if they choose to apply.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Visit Stockholm Same Alliance Sweden Finland February May Media Agreement

Recent Stories

14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punja ..

14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minist ..

Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minister

13 minutes ago
 Japan Notifies Russia of Expanding Search Area for ..

Japan Notifies Russia of Expanding Search Area for Those Missing in Boat Crash - ..

13 minutes ago
 South Ossetian Presidential Runoff Scheduled for M ..

South Ossetian Presidential Runoff Scheduled for May 8 - Republic's Information ..

13 minutes ago
 Election Commission should not be made controversi ..

Election Commission should not be made controversial: Bar leaders

13 minutes ago
 Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project fals ..

Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project false normalcy: Shehbaz

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.