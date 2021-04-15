UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden, Finland To Hold Anti-Submarine Drills - Finnish Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

Sweden, Finland to Hold Anti-Submarine Drills - Finnish Navy

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Swedish and Finnish navies will hold annual anti-submarine exercises from April 15 to 20 off the eastern coast of Sweden, the Finnish navy said.

"This is a versatile event that will enable us to train crews to navigate ships, effectively conduct submarine search and anti-submarine operations," Finnish Coastal Fleet Chief of Staff Mikko Villikari said.

"We will be trained to use the new submarine systems of the modernized Hamina-class fast-attack craft against real submarines," he said.

Related Topics

Sweden April Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

9 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

9 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

9 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

9 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.