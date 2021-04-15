Sweden, Finland to Hold Anti-Submarine Drills - Finnish Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Swedish and Finnish navies will hold annual anti-submarine exercises from April 15 to 20 off the eastern coast of Sweden, the Finnish navy said.

"This is a versatile event that will enable us to train crews to navigate ships, effectively conduct submarine search and anti-submarine operations," Finnish Coastal Fleet Chief of Staff Mikko Villikari said.

"We will be trained to use the new submarine systems of the modernized Hamina-class fast-attack craft against real submarines," he said.