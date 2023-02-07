UrduPoint.com

Sweden, Finland To Provide Turkey, Syria With Aid After Major Earthquakes - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sweden, Finland to Provide Turkey, Syria With Aid After Major Earthquakes - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Sweden and Finland decided Monday to send material aid and specialists to help Turkey and Syria following the disastrous earthquakes that killed over 2,000 people, according to the countries' authorities.

The Swedish government has decided "to allocate seven million kronor ($660,000) for humanitarian support to the IFRC (the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies), for the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Red Crescent," Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Johan Forssell told a press conference.

Forssell noted that five million kronor would be sent to Turkey and two million to Syria. Sweden is ready to provide additional assistance to the affected countries if needed, the minister added.

Finland has also decided to send specialists to Turkey to support rescue efforts, and is considering sending material aid, the Finnish Interior Ministry said.

"Finland will send experts as soon as possible to Turkey, where rescue work is underway after a major earthquake. The experts are being sent through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism ... In addition to specialist assistance, Finland plans to send other assistance, such as possible material aid, to earthquake areas in Turkey and Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Turkey and Syria overnight, with another 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurring only several hours later. Thousands of homes were toppled and more than 2,100 people in both countries were killed as a result.

The European Union sent rescuers to Turkey in response to its request to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Russia also sent teams to assist Turkey and instructed its troops to help the Syrian authorities. A number of other countries also voiced their readiness to provide assistance if necessary.

Related Topics

Earthquake Interior Ministry Syria Russia Turkey European Union Sweden Finland Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

1 hour ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

1 hour ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.