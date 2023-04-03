UrduPoint.com

Sweden, Finland, Turkey To Continue Trilateral Talks On Stockholm's NATO Bid - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Sweden, Finland and Turkey will continue trilateral meetings on Stockholm's bid to join NATO, with Ankara agreeing on the need to resolve differences and find a way forward, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

The NATO chief welcomed the fact that, during his recent meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara had agreed to move forward on finalizing Swedish accession to NATO and restart the process of addressing how to make progress on Stockholm's accession.

"That is the reason why we were able to convene a meeting of this permanent mechanism, Finland, Sweden and Turkey, here at the NATO headquarters some weeks ago, and also why we are going to meet again," Stoltenberg told a press conference ahead of a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The Turkish parliament ratified the protocol on Finland's membership of NATO in the early hours of last Friday, followed by Erdogan's approval on Saturday.

Helsinki will officially join NATO on Tuesday, Stoltenberg said, adding that Finland's accession to the alliance would "further increase Sweden's security, and also further integrate Sweden into NATO."

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have been the only NATO countries delaying the ratification process over security concerns, but they eventually softened their stance on Finland's accession earlier this March. However, Erdogan said in January that Stockholm should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid, due to the recent Quran-burning protests in the country. Following this statement, Turkish officials have repeatedly stated that NATO's doors are not closed to Sweden, but the accession process and its speed are completely dependent on Stockholm's next steps.

