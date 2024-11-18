Sweden, Finland Urge Residents To Be Ready For War
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Sweden on Monday began sending millions of pamphlets advising residents how to prepare for possible war and Finland launched a new website, as Ukraine fights the grinding three-year Russian invasion
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Sweden on Monday began sending millions of pamphlets advising residents how to prepare for possible war and Finland launched a new website, as Ukraine fights the grinding three-year Russian invasion.
The Nordic neighbours have dropped decades of military non-alignment to join the US-led defence alliance NATO in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
"The security situation is serious and we all need to strengthen our resilience to face various crises and ultimately war," said Mikael Frisell, the director of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) which sent out the brochures.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Stockholm has repeatedly urged Swedes to prepare both mentally and logistically for the possibility of an armed conflict.
After the end of the Cold War, the country drastically slashed its defence spending as it focused its military efforts on international peacekeeping missions.
But it reversed course following Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Since then, Stockholm has reintroduced limited conscription, massively increased defence spending and reopened a garrison on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland.
It subsequently strengthened bomb shelters, shored up drinking water supplies and transport infrastructure, appointed a minister of civil defence and established a Psychological Defence Agency aimed at combatting disinformation.
The 32-page booklet "If Crisis or War Comes", which started being distributed from Monday, contains information about how to prepare for war, natural disasters and cyber or terror attacks.
Sent to 5.2 million households over the next two weeks, it is an updated version of a pamphlet that Sweden has issued five times since World War II.
The new version doesn't mention Russia, Ukraine or other country by name.
- 'Could be war' -
Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin made waves in January when he warned "there could be war in Sweden".
Sweden's then army chief Micael Byden also alarmed many when he days later said "Swedes have to mentally prepare for war".
Sweden has not gone to war in more than two centuries.
The new pamphlet says: "Military threat levels are increasing. We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario -- an armed attack on Sweden".
The tips include stocking up non-perishable food and water, keeping cash on hand and growing fruit and vegetables in gardens.
The previous version from 2018 was the first time the pamphlet had been sent out since 1961 at the height of the Cold War.
MSB said the updated version had a stronger focus on preparing for war than in 2018.
The brochure is available in print in both Swedish and English and digital versions are available in several other languages -- including Arabic, Farsi, Ukrainian, Polish, Somali and Finnish.
Meanwhile, in a separate move, the government in Finland launched a website gathering information on preparedness for different crises.
Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia and Helsinki has maintained a higher level of preparedness.
But after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Helsinki announced plans to build a 200-kilometre border fence with Russia.
Three metres (10 feet) tall and topped with barbed wire, it is due to be completed by 2026.
The country last year closed its eight border crossings with Russia, following an influx of migrants which Helsinki claimed was a hybrid attack orchestrated by Moscow.
Recent Stories
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
Police handed over missing children to parents
CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders scale back US rate cut bets
FBR’s IREN squad seize 35 cartons of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes
More Stories From World
-
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority24 minutes ago
-
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages27 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet1 hour ago
-
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'1 hour ago
-
Russia kills 3 in Donetsk as Zelensky visits frontline1 hour ago
-
UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate action2 hours ago
-
Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks2 hours ago
-
Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance3 hours ago
-
'No plan B' to aid Palestinian refugees: UNRWA chief4 hours ago
-
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'5 hours ago
-
COP29 negotiations' achievements so far encouraging but parties must speed up pace: Babayev5 hours ago
-
Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release6 hours ago