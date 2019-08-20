UrduPoint.com
Sweden Foreign Minister Hopes For Release Of Swedish-Owned Tanker After Meeting With Zarif

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom expressed hope on Tuesday following the talks with her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, that the detained Swedish-owned Stena Impero oil tanker would be released

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom expressed hope on Tuesday following the talks with her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, that the detained Swedish-owned Stena Impero oil tanker would be released.

In July, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over an alleged breach of international maritime regulations. The move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines near Gibraltar over an alleged violation of EU sanctions against Syria.

"We have discussed the situation around the Stena Impero tanker. I have expressed our concern. There is a hope to find a solution to this situation. We are concerned over the destiny of the crew members and we are using all the possible tools," Wallstrom said at a press conference.

The incident with the Stena Impero oil tanker occurred amid the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf area, which started to flare up after last year's decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic republic.

