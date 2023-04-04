Sweden Fulfilled All Conditions for Joining NATO - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Sweden fulfilled all the necessary condition for joining NATO just like Finland, so there should not be any obstacle in its way to join the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"My message is and has been also in my meetings in Ankara that not only Finland but also Sweden has delivered on the commitments they have made under that trilateral agreement," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistoe in Brussels, adding that there should be no obstacles to its accession to the alliance.