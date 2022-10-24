Sweden-Funded Ship With 50,000 Tonnes of Ukrainian Grain Leaves for Yemen - Trade Minister

A Sweden-funded ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain has left Ukraine for Yemen, Johan Forssell, the Swedish minister for foreign trade, said on Monday

"Today the 1st ship delivering Ukrainian wheat funded by (Sweden) left #Ukraine," the minister tweeted.

According to Frossell, the total of 50,000 tonnes of grain will be delivered to famine-threatened Yemen.

"50,000 MT of (wheat) will be transported to #Yemen, where the famine risk has increased," the minister added.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.