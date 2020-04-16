Sweden gives government extra powers to handle coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Sweden's parliament on Thursday passed a new law granting the government temporary powers to quickly adopt measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus without prior parliamentary approval.

The new law grants the Social Democrat-led government the ability to temporarily close businesses, limit public gatherings or shut down ports and airports, as well as a number of other measures.

"It is important that the government has access to more tools in the fight against the coronavirus if they should prove necessary," Social Democrat MP Kristina Nilsson told parliament during a Thursday debate.

After objections from opposition parties, the bill was amended so that if the government decides to enforce any measure quickly without going through parliament, lawmakers can vote to rescind the measure if they deem it unnecessary.

The new powers come into force on April 18 and last until the end of June.