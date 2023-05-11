Sweden Gives Over $2Bln in Financial, Military Aid to Kiev Since February 2022 - Minister

Sweden has provided over 21.5 billion Swedish kronor ($2.09 billion) in financial, humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Sweden has provided over 21.5 billion Swedish kronor ($2.09 billion) in financial, humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday.

"Swedish bilateral support to Ukraine is comprehensive and long term. Since February 2022, Sweden has provided more than 21.5 billion Swedish crowns in financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine," Billstrom said during the pre-NATO summit held by the Atlantic Council, a US nonpartisan organization, in Stockholm.

Sweden's latest package of military assistance to Kiev included advanced artillery, air defense, armored fighting vehicles and Leopard 2 tanks, the top Swedish diplomat added.

"Ukraine is on the track to become the biggest recipient of Swedish development assistance this year.

And we are increasingly promoting business ties with Ukraine," Billstrom stated.

During the event in Stockholm, top Finnish diplomat Pekka Haavisto, in turn, stated that Helsinki had allocated over 1 billion Euros ($1.09 billion) in defense assistance to Ukraine, vowing to provide more support in future.

"Since February 2022, Finland has approved 15 defense material packages to Ukraine with a combined value of over 1 billion euros. More will follow," Haavisto said.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.