UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Holding Online Action Against Racism Over Protests In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:01 PM

Sweden Holding Online Action Against Racism Over Protests in US

Thousands of Swedish nationals are participating in an online rally against racism and police violence toward African Americans in the United States, according to the organizers of the event

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Thousands of Swedish nationals are participating in an online rally against racism and police violence toward African Americans in the United States, according to the organizers of the event.

"We have had enough and demand justice for George Floyd and all who like him has been killed by the police as well as by others simply because the color of their skin! We have had enough and demand justice and equity for Black people everywhere who continues to be oppressed, targeted, abused and neglected simply because of the color of their skin!" the organizers said on Facebook.

The action is held in solidarity with the US-based Black Lives Matter movement and with the support of activist Aysha Jones, the National Afro-Swedish Association and Afro-Swedes Forum for Justice.

Participants have been urged to check in at the US Embassy via Facebook and upload a protest logo.

Violent protests and clashes with the police have been ongoing across the United States since last week, with demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was detained in Minneapolis last Monday over allegedly paying for cigarettes with a counterfeit bill. During the arrest, white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes before the detainee became unresponsive.

Related Topics

Protest Police Facebook George Minneapolis United States Event All

Recent Stories

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

2 minutes ago

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo to Meet With Tiananmen Square Survivors Tue ..

1 second ago

Sharjah Government initiates AED4 billion liquidit ..

2 hours ago

APTMA demands restoration of zero-rating facility

2 seconds ago

Lockdown inflicted huge losses on KP tourism indus ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.