Sweden Holding Online Action Against Racism Over Protests in US

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Thousands of Swedish nationals are participating in an online rally against racism and police violence toward African Americans in the United States, according to the organizers of the event.

"We have had enough and demand justice for George Floyd and all who like him has been killed by the police as well as by others simply because the color of their skin! We have had enough and demand justice and equity for Black people everywhere who continues to be oppressed, targeted, abused and neglected simply because of the color of their skin!" the organizers said on Facebook.

The action is held in solidarity with the US-based Black Lives Matter movement and with the support of activist Aysha Jones, the National Afro-Swedish Association and Afro-Swedes Forum for Justice.

Participants have been urged to check in at the US Embassy via Facebook and upload a protest logo.

Violent protests and clashes with the police have been ongoing across the United States since last week, with demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was detained in Minneapolis last Monday over allegedly paying for cigarettes with a counterfeit bill. During the arrest, white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes before the detainee became unresponsive.