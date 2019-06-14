Sweden Hosts Closed-Door Crisis Talks on Venezuela - Foreign Minister

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the nation's government hosted a meeting in Stockholm on Friday in a bid to find a "democratic" way out of the Venezuela crisis

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the nation's government hosted a meeting in Stockholm on Friday in a bid to find a "democratic" way out of the Venezuela crisis.

"The meeting in Stockholm was convened in the spirit of our commitment to a peaceful and democratic solution to the Venezuelan crisis," she tweeted.

There was little detail on who was present or what was discussed.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that some key international actors had attended. They voiced support for ongoing efforts to promote peace and alleviate suffering in Venezuela.

Venezuela has been impoverished by years of US sanctions and falling oil prices. Tensions flared in January after Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled parliament, declared himself president, challenging Nicolas Maduro, who is backed by Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries.