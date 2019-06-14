UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Hosts Closed-Door Crisis Talks On Venezuela - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:35 PM

Sweden Hosts Closed-Door Crisis Talks on Venezuela - Foreign Minister

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the nation's government hosted a meeting in Stockholm on Friday in a bid to find a "democratic" way out of the Venezuela crisis

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the nation's government hosted a meeting in Stockholm on Friday in a bid to find a "democratic" way out of the Venezuela crisis.

"The meeting in Stockholm was convened in the spirit of our commitment to a peaceful and democratic solution to the Venezuelan crisis," she tweeted.

There was little detail on who was present or what was discussed.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that some key international actors had attended. They voiced support for ongoing efforts to promote peace and alleviate suffering in Venezuela.

Venezuela has been impoverished by years of US sanctions and falling oil prices. Tensions flared in January after Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled parliament, declared himself president, challenging Nicolas Maduro, who is backed by Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Parliament Oil Stockholm Venezuela January Government

Recent Stories

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

10 minutes ago

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

18 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

20 minutes ago

In Paris suburb, residents brace for Olympic villa ..

2 minutes ago

Workers go on strike at Chile's Chuquicamata coppe ..

2 minutes ago

Kartarpur Coridor to be completed on time: Makhdum ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.