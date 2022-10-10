(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andresson, with a request for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attack, but Sweden had not yet responded to the corresponding letter yet

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andresson, with a request for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attack, but Sweden had not yet responded to the corresponding letter yet.

Earlier, Swedish media reported that Mishustin had sent a letter to Andersson, in which he asked to involve the Russian side, including Gazprom, in the investigation of the Nord Stream incidents.

"We confirm the fact that the letter was sent by M.V. Mishustin. There has been no reaction from the Swedish side at the moment," the diplomatic mission said.