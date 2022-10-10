UrduPoint.com

Sweden Ignores Moscow's Proposal To Join Nord Stream Probe So Far - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Sweden Ignores Moscow's Proposal to Join Nord Stream Probe So Far - Russian Embassy

The Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andresson, with a request for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attack, but Sweden had not yet responded to the corresponding letter yet

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andresson, with a request for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attack, but Sweden had not yet responded to the corresponding letter yet.

Earlier, Swedish media reported that Mishustin had sent a letter to Andersson, in which he asked to involve the Russian side, including Gazprom, in the investigation of the Nord Stream incidents.

"We confirm the fact that the letter was sent by M.V. Mishustin. There has been no reaction from the Swedish side at the moment," the diplomatic mission said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Russia Magdalena Nord Stockholm Sweden Media From

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Karachi to visit flood ..

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Karachi to visit flood-affected areas

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

33 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

2 hours ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.