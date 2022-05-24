UrduPoint.com

Sweden In Talks With Turkey On Terrorism, Hopes To See 'Eye To Eye' - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Sweden is in talks with Turkey on matters related to terrorism and arms embargo and hopeS to see with Ankara "eye to eye" on these matters, Swedish Ambassador to the United States Karin Olofsdotter said on Monday.

"We really hope that we can see eye to eye with the Turkish government, with their views... and that's the discussion we are having right now both, when it comes to terrorism but also the weapon embargo issues and so on," Olofsdotter said.

Turkey will do its part when it comes to NATO accession of Finland and Sweden if issues that concern Ankara are addressed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Last week, The Financial Times reported that Turkey blocked the start of considering the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Erdogan has repeatedly said he cannot "assess positively" the membership of the Nordic states in NATO due to their support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Kurdish YPG militia, which are designated as terrorist organizations by Ankara.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Turkey Ankara United States Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan Government Weapon

Recent Stories

SBCA seeks support of district administration for ..

SBCA seeks support of district administration for demolishing building

3 minutes ago
 Turkey to Change Position on NATO Expansion if Con ..

Turkey to Change Position on NATO Expansion if Concerns Addressed - Erdogan

3 minutes ago
 Distrust for Users' Choices Breeds US Social Media ..

Distrust for Users' Choices Breeds US Social Media Censorship

3 minutes ago
 Police conducts search operation in Ahmedabad

Police conducts search operation in Ahmedabad

3 minutes ago
 Musadiq assures industrialists of resolution of e ..

Musadiq assures industrialists of resolution of energy issues

3 minutes ago
 UAF Vice Chancellor for strengthening agricultural ..

UAF Vice Chancellor for strengthening agricultural sector on modern scientific t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.