Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Sweden is in talks with Turkey on matters related to terrorism and arms embargo and hopeS to see with Ankara "eye to eye" on these matters, Swedish Ambassador to the United States Karin Olofsdotter said on Monday.

"We really hope that we can see eye to eye with the Turkish government, with their views... and that's the discussion we are having right now both, when it comes to terrorism but also the weapon embargo issues and so on," Olofsdotter said.

Turkey will do its part when it comes to NATO accession of Finland and Sweden if issues that concern Ankara are addressed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Last week, The Financial Times reported that Turkey blocked the start of considering the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Erdogan has repeatedly said he cannot "assess positively" the membership of the Nordic states in NATO due to their support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Kurdish YPG militia, which are designated as terrorist organizations by Ankara.