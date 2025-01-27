Open Menu

Sweden Intercepts Bulgarian Ship Over Damaged Baltic Cable

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Sweden intercepts Bulgarian ship over damaged Baltic cable

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Swedish coast guard chased and intercepted a Bulgarian ship after a fibre-optic cable under the Baltic Sea linking Sweden to Latvia was damaged, its owner said on Monday.

Latvia sent a warship on Sunday to investigate the damage, while Swedish prosecutors opened an "aggravated sabotage" investigation.

Nations around the Baltic Sea have scrambled to bolster defences after the suspected sabotage of undersea cables in recent months, with some observers blaming Russia.

The Bulgarian vessel on Sunday "was chased by the Swedish coast guard with instructions for the ship to go into their territorial waters and it is now on anchor where an investigation .

.. is ongoing," Alexander Kalchev, CEO of Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar), owner of the Vezhen, told AFP.

He denied involvement in any sabotage. "I am convinced that we cannot say ... that this was a malicious act," he added.

The Malta-flagged vessel carrying fertilizer from Ust-Luga in Russia and headed for South America was sailing in "extremely bad weather" on Saturday based on the information given to him by the crew, Kalchev said.

An inspection on Sunday found that "one of the ship's anchors was damaged and the anchor had dropped into the sea, which means that it was possible that it had dragged along the sea floor," he said, adding the anchor was then pulled up.

