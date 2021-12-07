Sweden Introduces New COVID-19 Restrictions Starting December 8 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Swedish Minister for Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren on Tuesday announced that new COVID-19 restrictions in Sweden would come into force on December 8 amid an unfavorable epidemiological situation in the country.

"The burden on the health care system in Sweden has slightly increased. Therefore, the first stage of restrictions will come into force tomorrow, December 8," she said at a press conference.

The minister noted that restrictions will be introduced in three stages. During the first stage, the mandatory wearing of masks in public transport will be required and some citizens will shift to remote work.

In the second stage, certain universities students will switch to distance education and attendance at football matches will be forbidden. The third stage will limit restaurants' working hours and citizens will be recommended to avoid crowded places.

Moreover, Swedish Finance Minister Mikael Damberg announced that measures of financial support for citizens, especially those who are currently infected with COVID-19, would be introduced.

According to the data of the Public Health Agency of Sweden, 7,412 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Sweden in the last 24 hours. About 80% of Sweden nationals have been vaccinated against the disease.