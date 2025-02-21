Open Menu

Sweden Investigating New Baltic Sea Cable Damage: Coast Guard

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Sweden investigating new Baltic Sea cable damage: coast guard

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Swedish prosecutors are investigating suspected damage to an underwater cable in the Baltic Sea east of the island of Gotland, the country's coast guard said Friday.

The statement came after a string of incidents involving damage to cables and other infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, amid soaring tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for the Swedish coast guard said the prosecution authority had opened an investigation, in which they were assisting.

"We have a ship called KBV 003 on its way to east of Gotland. It is in the Swedish economic zone and we are assisting with the crime scene investigation," Karin cars told AFP.

Cars said she did not have information about when the damage occurred, but said the coast guard had started heading towards the site the night before.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a post to X that the government was monitoring the situation.

"We take all reports of possible damage to infrastructure in the Baltic Sea very seriously.

As I have said before, they must be seen in the context of the serious security situation," Kristersson said.

Tensions have mounted around the Baltic Sea since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A series of underwater blasts ruptured the Nord Stream pipelines that carried Russian gas to Europe in September 2022, the cause of which has yet to be determined.

In October 2023, an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut down after it was damaged by the anchor of a Chinese cargo ship.

Two telecom cables in Swedish waters were severed on November 17-18 last year.

And weeks later, on December 25, the Estlink 2 electricity cable and four telecom cables linking Finland and Estonia were damaged.

In January, NATO announced the launch of a Baltic Sea patrol mission, Baltic Sentry, to secure critical underwater infrastructure.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award

11 minutes ago
 UAE global model in empowering People of Determina ..

UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak

11 minutes ago
 UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provide ..

UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei

11 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop nation ..

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Educa ..

Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide

41 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

41 minutes ago
UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

41 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

2 hours ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

2 hours ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From World