Sweden Joining NATO Shows Putin 'failed': Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Sweden's accession to the US-led alliance showed Russian President Vladimir Putin had "failed" in his Ukrainian war strategy of weakening it.

The Kremlin's invasion not only prompted formerly non-aligned nations Sweden and Finland to come under NATO's defence umbrella, but now "Ukraine is closer to NATO membership than ever before," Stoltenberg said.

His comments, made next to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, came just before Sweden's flag was run up a flagpole at NATO's Brussels headquarters in a ceremony sealing Sweden becoming the alliance's 32nd member country.

"When President Putin launched his full-scale invasion two years ago, he wanted less NATO and more control over his neighbours. He wanted to destroy Ukraine as a sovereign state, but he failed," Stoltenberg said.

"NATO is bigger and stronger," he said.

Finland joined NATO last year, swiftly after applying.

Sweden's adhesion took longer as NATO members Turkey and Hungary held up the process. But Ankara in January and Budapest last week finally gave their formal assent.

