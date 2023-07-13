Open Menu

Sweden Joins G7 Declaration Of Support For Ukraine - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Sweden has signed up to the Group of Seven's Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine presented on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday.

"Sweden signs up to the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

In partnership with others, Sweden will support Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's aggression for as long as it takes," the prime minister tweeted.

On Wednesday, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities. Norway joined the declaration later that day.

