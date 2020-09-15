UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Lifts Ban On Elderly Care Visits

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:05 PM

Sweden lifts ban on elderly care visits

Sweden, which made headlines for its controversial softer approach to Covid-19, will lift its ban on visits to elderly care homes, which were hit particularly hard at the outset of the pandemic, the government said Tuesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Sweden, which made headlines for its controversial softer approach to Covid-19, will lift its ban on visits to elderly care homes, which were hit particularly hard at the outset of the pandemic, the government said Tuesday.

The measure, which was imposed in early April, was one of Sweden's few mandatory restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Another was a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people, which is still in force.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Lena Hallengren said that visits to nursing homes will once again be allowed from October 1, after a decline in the number of new cases since June.

"We are in an ongoing pandemic, even if things are pointing in the right direction at the moment," Hallengren said, stressing that she wanted "everyone to take responsibility."

Related Topics

Sweden April June October From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM Report: UAE-Israel Peace Accord will strengthe ..

24 minutes ago

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

39 minutes ago

Third ERC aircraft arrives in Khartoum to rescue p ..

54 minutes ago

Pompeo Says He Has No Comment on Reports About Ira ..

4 minutes ago

Relief operations continue in all flood, rain hit ..

4 minutes ago

Iran says textbook cover with removed girls to cha ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.