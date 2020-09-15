Sweden lifts ban on elderly care visits

Sweden, which made headlines for its controversial softer approach to Covid-19, will lift its ban on visits to elderly care homes, which were hit particularly hard at the outset of the pandemic, the government said Tuesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Sweden, which made headlines for its controversial softer approach to Covid-19, will lift its ban on visits to elderly care homes, which were hit particularly hard at the outset of the pandemic, the government said Tuesday.

The measure, which was imposed in early April, was one of Sweden's few mandatory restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Another was a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people, which is still in force.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Lena Hallengren said that visits to nursing homes will once again be allowed from October 1, after a decline in the number of new cases since June.

"We are in an ongoing pandemic, even if things are pointing in the right direction at the moment," Hallengren said, stressing that she wanted "everyone to take responsibility."