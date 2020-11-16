Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Sweden, which has made headlines for its softer approach to the new coronavirus, on Monday banned gatherings of more than eight people for the first time amid a strong surge in cases.

The limit for gatherings, until now set to between 50 and 300 people depending on the type of event, will be reduced to eight as of November 24, a measure deemed "necessary" to curb the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters.