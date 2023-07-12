Sweden May Become NATO Member in Few Weeks - Czech President

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Sweden may join NATO in a few weeks following the imminent ratification of its accession to the alliance by Turkey and Hungary, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Sweden may join NATO in a few weeks following the imminent ratification of its accession to the alliance by Turkey and Hungary, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Wednesday.

"I think that Turkey and Sweden have held successful negotiations (on Sweden's entry into the alliance).

Now we can expect the ratification of the relevant documents in the Turkish Parliament in a few weeks, and I believe that Hungary will not stay behind. And that in a short time Sweden will become a member of NATO," Pavel said after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, as aired by Czech television.

