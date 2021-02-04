Sweden May Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Passports by Summer - Energy Minister

Sweden plans to introduce digital vaccination passports by summer, media reported citing Swedish Energy and Digitization Minister Anders Ygeman as saying on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Sweden plans to introduce digital vaccination passports by summer, media reported citing Swedish Energy and Digitization Minister Anders Ygeman as saying on Thursday.

According to Radio Sweden, Ygeman said at a news conference in Stockholm that three government agencies are tasked with developing a digital infrastructure to store and verify data on vaccination numbers in the country.

"Any inoculated resident of Sweden would have the right to receive a certificate from those who administered their vaccine," Ygeman said.

The government is exploring ways to make the vaccination passports acceptable beyond Swedish borders.

As vaccinations continue to be administered around the world, authorities are mulling the introduction of certificates to inoculated individuals as a way of opening up their economies.

A day earlier, Denmark announced it would launch such a system as soon as next month. However, the German government has dismissed the idea, arguing it would cause division and stratification in society.