Sweden Not Interested In Joint Nord Stream Explosion Investigation With Russia - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Sweden's prosecutor's office in response to Russia's request to create a joint an group to investigate the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines, a diplomatic source in New York said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polianskiy said that Russia has distributed to the UN a copy of correspondence with countries investigating terrorist attacks on the Nord Streams pipelines, the documents indicate that they did not sufficiently inform the Russian side on this issue.

"On the 18 November 2022 the Swedish Prosecution Authority stated that it has no interest in establishing a joint investigation team in this specific case," the Swedish Ministry of Justice said, according to the diplomatic source.

The source also noted that the questions of the Russian competent authorities about whether parts or fragments of pipelines were removed from the site of damage to the Nord Streams gas pipelines, whether studies were commissioned to determine damage causes, in particular the presence of explosive parts on pipeline fragments, and what conclusions were drawn from the results of the investigation, received a formal answer containing, in fact, the refusal to provide any documents.

The Swedish side's response states that the request for joint legal assistance in this matter should be rejected "if its satisfaction entails a threat to the security of the state."

