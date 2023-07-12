Sweden Not Planning to Deploy Nuclear Weapons on Its Territory - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Tuesday that the country's government does not plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Sweden, noting, however, that Stockholm may change its position on the issue if Sweden becomes a member of NATO.

"I don't think so.

But, of course, we will have to support (NATO) because NATO is a military alliance based on both conventional deterrence and nuclear deterrence," Jonson told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to submit Sweden's application for NATO membership to the Turkish parliament for ratification as soon as possible.

In March, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that Sweden would not deploy nuclear weapons after joining NATO, following the example of Norway and Denmark which, as an exception, also do not deploy nuclear weapons of any third power.