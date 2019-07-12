UrduPoint.com
Sweden Not To Sign UN Nuclear Ban Treaty - Foreign Minister

Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Sweden Not to Sign UN Nuclear Ban Treaty - Foreign Minister

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Swedish government has decided not to sign the 2017 Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty, under which countries promise to not develop, buy or test nuclear weapons, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstroem said Friday.

"The government has made the decision not to sign the treaty at the moment, [but] to act as an observer instead," Wallstroem said.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons passed in the UN General Assembly on July 7, 2017. It was drafted without the participation of the so-called nuclear-weapon states, which include the five permanent members of the Security Council.

Russia has expressed concern that the pact does not correspond to its national interests and could potentially lead to violations of the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

There was no unified opinion on the treaty in Sweden, so the government tasked security expert Lars-Erik Lundin with analyzing its text. He eventually advised against signing the convention and that changes to the treaty be requested.

