Sweden Notes Russian Statements On Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation - Foreign Ministry

Published February 17, 2023

Sweden Notes Russian Statements on Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation - Foreign Ministry

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Swedish government has taken into account statements by the Russian officials about Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's letters regarding the investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Swedish Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti on Friday.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Denmark and Sweden had not been responding o Mishustin's letters on the Nord Stream explosions for six months, which indicates an attempt to obscure the responsibility of the West and the United States for blowing up the gas pipelines.

"We have taken into account the fact that Russian officials commented on the negotiations between Sweden and Russia over the Nord Stream. In Sweden, the judiciary is in charge of the investigation. Therefore, the government has nothing to add," the ministry said while commenting on Lavrov's remarks.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.

