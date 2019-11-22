Sweden Owes Assange Public Apology, Explanation of Procedural Flaws, Compensation - NGO

Sweden owes WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a public apology, compensation and explanation of procedural flaws related to three preliminary investigations opened against him over rape accusations, Veronique Pidancet-Barriere, a founder of French NGO WikiJustice for Assange, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Sweden owes WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a public apology, compensation and explanation of procedural flaws related to three preliminary investigations opened against him over rape accusations, Veronique Pidancet-Barriere, a founder of French NGO WikiJustice for Assange, told Sputnik.

WikiLeaks announced on Tuesday that Sweden discontinued its investigation against Assange over a rape allegation, which began in 2010. However, the whistleblower is still serving a prison sentence in the United Kingdom over breaching his bail conditions and the United States has asked for his extradition after indicting him on Espionage Act-related charges.

"Julian Assange must be compensated by Sweden. Sweden must publicly apologize to him and officially restore his reputation," Pidancet-Barriere said, adding that Sweden was the only country to have "ever opened three preliminary investigations for a crime that did not take place."

The NGO founder noted that none of the preliminary investigations managed to collect any evidence against Assange.

"This third preliminary investigation should never have been opened. Julian Assange is still not the subject of legal proceedings. He is not accused of rape. This preliminary investigation is only being opened to take the deposition of Julian Assange in a case for which he has already made a deposition, a case which has been the subject of two preliminary investigations which concluded that there had been no crime," Pidancet-Barriere said.

The NGO founder referred to Assange appearing on video on November 18, pointing out that the footage was not dated, not was any location provided.

"Julian Assange was so drugged that he fell asleep on his stool. It was impossible to identify him with certitude because the image was so bad," Pidancet-Barriere said.

According to the NGO founder, Assange's lawyers do not seem interested in getting their client out of prison, and their law firms actively represent US high-level interests in other cases. Assange's main legal team is from UK law firm Doughty Street Chambers.

"Julian Assange should be present in person in the courtroom. It's the law! Americans are present at all hearings even when it is not an extradition hearing," she said.

According to Pidancet-Barriere, Sweden has "a huge responsibility."

"Sweden must explain the procedural flaws, compensate and publicly apologize to Julian Assange," Pidancet-Barriere continued.

Meanwhile, Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief suggested that it was now time to focus on the threat from the United States.

If extradited, Assange faces an up to 175-year sentence over espionage.