Sweden Plans to Apply for NATO Membership on Monday - Reports

Sweden plans to apply for NATO membership on May 16, the Expressen newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the parliament's calendar and government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022)

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will convene an additional government meeting on Monday, after which an application to join NATO will be submitted, if nothing unexpected happens, according to the newspaper.