Sweden Pledges Dozen of Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Sweden's government announced on Friday that it would donate up to 10 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a new defense assistance package.

"To further strengthen Ukraine's defense, the Government intends to donate up to ten Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, subject to authorization by the Riksdag (parliament)," the statement read.

Sweden said Ukraine had highly prioritized the tanks in its requests for military supplies. It has also asked donors to send long-range missile systems and various types of combat vehicles.

Sweden will provide Kiev with 50 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as parts of HAWK air defense systems and of German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems.

Western nations lined up on Friday to pledge Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as its conflict with Russia enters its second year. Finland said it would contribute three Leopard tanks and Germany promised four. Germany estimates that together Western donors will muster a battalion of up to 30 tanks.