Sweden Pledges to Send Ukraine 5,000 Anti-Tank Weapons - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Sweden is planning to supply Ukraine with 5,000 anti-tank weapons, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Wednesday.

"Sweden will double its contribution to Ukraine's Armed Forces with 5.000 additional anti-tank weapons and demining equipment.

Another historic decision today," Linde tweeted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.