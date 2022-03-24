UrduPoint.com

Sweden Pledges To Send Ukraine 5,000 Anti-Tank Weapons - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Sweden Pledges to Send Ukraine 5,000 Anti-Tank Weapons - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Sweden is planning to supply Ukraine with 5,000 anti-tank weapons, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Wednesday.

"Sweden will double its contribution to Ukraine's Armed Forces with 5.000 additional anti-tank weapons and demining equipment.

Another historic decision today," Linde tweeted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Sweden February

Recent Stories

Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'b ..

Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'biggest achievement'

42 minutes ago
 PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move ..

PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

42 minutes ago
 Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

42 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Comm ..

US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State ..

46 minutes ago
 Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Pa ..

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family

46 minutes ago
 Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensabl ..

Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>