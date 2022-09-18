UrduPoint.com

Sweden Poorly Prepared For Power Shortages - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Sweden is poorly prepared for possible power cuts as it heads into a winter of energy rationing, the head of supply preparedness at the Swedish civil contingencies agency MSB said.

"Unfortunately, preparedness is generally very poor.

Back in 2011, we identified 50,000 socially important businesses in Sweden that depended on power supply," Jan-Olof Olsson told public broadcaster SVT.

The broadcaster reported that power rationing could affect traffic lights, trams, heating and communications as well as electronic locks to properties.

Power costs were up 29% in August, according to the Swedish statistics agency. Energy prices have been driving other costs of living upwards, with food prices rising for nine consecutive months.

