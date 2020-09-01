UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Probing Senior Afghan Official Over Illegally Receiving Childcare Benefits- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:18 PM

Sweden Probing Senior Afghan Official Over Illegally Receiving Childcare Benefits- Reports

The Swedish Tax Agency has launched an investigation into Fazel Fazly, the chief adviser to the Afghan president, who is also a Swedish citizen, as the senior official is suspected of illegally receiving childcare benefits, national media reported on Tuesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Swedish Tax Agency has launched an investigation into Fazel Fazly, the chief adviser to the Afghan president, who is also a Swedish citizen, as the senior official is suspected of illegally receiving childcare benefits, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, citing the Swedish Foreign Ministry's data, the 43-year-old official has lived in the European country and worked as a doctor since 2009. In late June 2018, Fazly was appointed as head of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's administration, with publications featuring Fazly having appeared on the administration's official website and related pages on social networks starting in December 2017.

Fazly is still registered in a villa in southern Stockholm with five other people and has been receiving childcare benefits since November 2018. Given that the official is no longer a resident of Sweden, he cannot receive social benefits, according to the tax agency.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed to the newspaper that it had received information about Fazla from its embassy in Kabul and was monitoring the situation. If it is confirmed that Fazly intentionally concealed information about his place of residence, his case will be referred to the police, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Police Doctor Stockholm Sweden June November December 2017 2018 Ashraf Ghani Media From

Recent Stories

&#039;Ithra Dubai&#039; announces launch of Plot 3 ..

3 minutes ago

DERC for more arrangements to minimize dengue case ..

29 seconds ago

COVID-19 active cases reach 8,881 across country: ..

30 seconds ago

Large number of illegal Housing schemes' victims a ..

32 seconds ago

PTI leader demands accountability for plundering n ..

36 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.