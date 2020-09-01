Sweden Probing Senior Afghan Official Over Illegally Receiving Childcare Benefits- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Swedish Tax Agency has launched an investigation into Fazel Fazly, the chief adviser to the Afghan president, who is also a Swedish citizen, as the senior official is suspected of illegally receiving childcare benefits, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, citing the Swedish Foreign Ministry's data, the 43-year-old official has lived in the European country and worked as a doctor since 2009. In late June 2018, Fazly was appointed as head of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's administration, with publications featuring Fazly having appeared on the administration's official website and related pages on social networks starting in December 2017.

Fazly is still registered in a villa in southern Stockholm with five other people and has been receiving childcare benefits since November 2018. Given that the official is no longer a resident of Sweden, he cannot receive social benefits, according to the tax agency.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed to the newspaper that it had received information about Fazla from its embassy in Kabul and was monitoring the situation. If it is confirmed that Fazly intentionally concealed information about his place of residence, his case will be referred to the police, the newspaper added.