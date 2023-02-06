UrduPoint.com

Sweden Proposes EU Mechanism To Study Use Of Russia's Frozen Assets - Brussels

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Sweden Proposes EU Mechanism to Study Use of Russia's Frozen Assets - Brussels

Sweden, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has proposed a mechanism to explore legislative possibilities for using Russia's frozen assets in the interests of Ukraine, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Sweden, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has proposed a mechanism to explore legislative possibilities for using Russia's frozen assets in the interests of Ukraine, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on Monday.

"We will work on a legislative framework that will allow us to seize the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs. This framework still needs development and we welcome the initiative proposed by the Swedish Presidency to put in place an appropriate mechanism to explore such a legislative possibility," Lahbib said at a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels.

Swedish EU Affairs Minister Jessika Roswall, in turn, stressed the importance of achieving progress on the issue and said that the EU foreign ministers would continue discussions of legal obstacles to the use of Russia's frozen assets for restoring Ukraine.

Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks as part of sanctions against Moscow after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the creation of a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine. However, a source in the Council of the European Union told RIA Novosti in late January that the possible use of Russia's frozen assets in the EU was accompanied by complex legal issues.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the EU's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets is an expropriation of property, a violation of the European Constitution and of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia will do everything possible to return the seized assets, given the illegality of their seizure.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Bank Brussels Progress Sweden January February November From

Recent Stories

Stock markets fall on US rate-hike fears

Stock markets fall on US rate-hike fears

12 seconds ago
 Two injured as fire erupts at spare parts warehou ..

Two injured as fire erupts at spare parts warehouse

13 seconds ago
 KE, CTGSAIL ink MoU to explore 1 GW RE projects

KE, CTGSAIL ink MoU to explore 1 GW RE projects

15 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of a new ..

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of a new series of performance agreeme ..

1 hour ago
 Court reserves order on bail plea of former DC, AC ..

Court reserves order on bail plea of former DC, AC in M6 land scam case

19 seconds ago
 China Ready to Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Co ..

China Ready to Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Commerce Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.