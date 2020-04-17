UrduPoint.com
Sweden Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

The Swedish authorities have introduced a new strategy for coronavirus testing in the country and the number of tests will be increased to 50,000-100,000 per week, the country's Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said on Friday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Swedish authorities have introduced a new strategy for coronavirus testing in the country and the number of tests will be increased to 50,000-100,000 per week, the country's Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said on Friday.

"Today we can announce a new national strategy of increasing the number of people tested for COVID-19. Additional groups that can be tested are police officers, rescue services, people performing critical work for society. The goal is for the employee to get back to work as soon as possible," Hallengren said at a press conference.

Previously, hospital patients, people with severe symptoms, and medical staff were tested for coronavirus. According to Hallengren, these groups will remain priority.

The test will be performed at home by the patient himself, and can be ordered via a special medical service. The sample will then need to be sent to the laboratory. Such a testing system will protect medical staff and save protective clothing.

The Swedish authorities have refrained from introducing strict lockdown measures, with schools, kindergartens, shops and other public places still open across the country. Earlier in the month, media reported that Stockholm's unwillingness to follow the example of other European countries and introduce drastic measures to fight COVID-19 had triggered a backlash among Swedish researchers.

Sweden has so far confirmed 12,540 COVID-19 cases across the country with over 1,300 fatalities.

