UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Readying To Close Gyms, Restaurants, Hair Salons

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Sweden readying to close gyms, restaurants, hair salons

Sweden, known for its softer approach to the pandemic, is preparing to use new legislation to close gyms, restaurants and hair salons ahead of a feared third wave of virus infections, the government said Wednesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Sweden, known for its softer approach to the pandemic, is preparing to use new legislation to close gyms, restaurants and hair salons ahead of a feared third wave of virus infections, the government said Wednesday.

Sweden in January adopted a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of the virus.

The country has never imposed the type of lockdown seen elsewhere in Europe, controversially relying on mostly non-coercive measures.

It has however gradually tightened measures since November, including a ban on alcohol sales after 8:00 pm and on public gatherings of more than eight people.

Sweden has also introduced limits on the number of people allowed in sports centres, swimming pools and shopping centres and a recommendation to wear face masks on public transport during rush hour.

The government has previously made preparations under the pandemic law to shut shopping malls if necessary, but is now expanding that to include all commercial and service centres, such as gyms, pools, sports centres, hair salons, cafes and restaurants.

"In the event that the infection rate deteriorates drastically, the government will need to close some businesses," the government said in a statement.

"We have no announcement regarding closures today, but we are preparing to use that part of the pandemic law as well," Health Minister Lena Hallengren told reporters.

"Currently we don't believe it's necessary but we are of course not going to wait until it's too late," she said.

The country of 10.3 million people has been hit much harder than its Nordic neighbours, and on Tuesday reported a total of 617,869 cases of Covid-19 and 12,487 related deaths.

Cases have been in decline since mid-December, but the fall has tapered off lately and health officials are concerned that a third wave could be just around the corner.

Related Topics

Sports Europe January November Event All Government Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Culture praises creativity, innovation ..

6 minutes ago

Italy's Draghi says will fight pandemic 'with all ..

1 minute ago

Govt take tough decisions to steer country from cr ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey Iran Stress Illegal Use of Syrian O ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs to take part in UAE Innovation Month ..

20 minutes ago

Planned UK Clinical Trial to Expose Volunteers to ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.