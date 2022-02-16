Sweden Reaffirms Stance Not to Join NATO But Will Boost Military Capabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Sweden adheres to its plan to stay away from NATO but will combine its neutrality with strengthening the combat readiness of its army, and international defense cooperation, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Wednesday.

"The Government does not intend to apply for NATO membership. Our security policy remains firmly in place. Our non-participation in military alliances serves us well and contributes to stability and security in northern Europe," the Statement on Foreign Policy 2022 read.

Sweden will not remain passive in the event of any aggressive actions against it or the European security in general, it went on, adding that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is one of the key security tools at its disposal at the moment.

Dialogue is a prioritized mechanism for solving mounting tensions around Ukraine, and Sweden enhanced a relevant platform, the statement added.

In January, Linde said that Sweden does not intend to apply for membership in NATO along with Finland. In addition, last month the country boosted patrols on the Gotland island in the Baltic Sea amid the precarious situation around Ukraine, which has deteriorated in recent months with the West claiming Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, citing a troop buildup near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly denied allegations, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.