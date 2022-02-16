UrduPoint.com

Sweden Reaffirms Stance Not To Join NATO But Will Boost Military Capabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Sweden Reaffirms Stance Not to Join NATO But Will Boost Military Capabilities

Sweden adheres to its plan to stay away from NATO but will combine its neutrality with strengthening the combat readiness of its army, and international defense cooperation, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Sweden adheres to its plan to stay away from NATO but will combine its neutrality with strengthening the combat readiness of its army, and international defense cooperation, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Wednesday.

"The Government does not intend to apply for NATO membership. Our security policy remains firmly in place. Our non-participation in military alliances serves us well and contributes to stability and security in northern Europe," the Statement on Foreign Policy 2022 read.

Sweden will not remain passive in the event of any aggressive actions against it or the European security in general, it went on, adding that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is one of the key security tools at its disposal at the moment.

Dialogue is a prioritized mechanism for solving mounting tensions around Ukraine, and Sweden enhanced a relevant platform, the statement added.

In January, Linde said that Sweden does not intend to apply for membership in NATO along with Finland. In addition, last month the country boosted patrols on the Gotland island in the Baltic Sea amid the precarious situation around Ukraine, which has deteriorated in recent months with the West claiming Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, citing a troop buildup near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly denied allegations, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Army Ukraine Russia Europe Sweden Finland January Border Event From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

32 minutes ago
 US Seeks to Challenge Russia's Rights in Arctic, F ..

US Seeks to Challenge Russia's Rights in Arctic, Freely Access Resources- Russia ..

2 seconds ago
 Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlemen ..

Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlement

3 minutes ago
 G7 foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine cris ..

G7 foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine crisis Saturday: Germany

3 minutes ago
 Moscow mocks West over Ukraine 'invasion date'

Moscow mocks West over Ukraine 'invasion date'

3 minutes ago
 German delegation visits historic Peshawar Museum, ..

German delegation visits historic Peshawar Museum, Sethi House

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>