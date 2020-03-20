Sweden Recalls Military Instructors From Iraq Amid COVID-19 Fears - Defense Minister

Swedish authorities have decided to withdraw its military instructors from Iraq amid the global spread of COVID-19, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said on Friday

"Swedish military personnel are stationed at Camp Taji military base in a suburb of Baghdad.

Their task is to train representatives of the security forces of Iraq. However, the worldwide spread of COVID-19 has affected the need for such training. Therefore, it was decided to return the personnel to Sweden," Hultqvist said.

According to the statement, the mission is not suspended and about 40 Swedish servicemen will return to Iraq in May.

Iraq has so far confirmed 192 cases of COVID-19 and 13 fatalities.