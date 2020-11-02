Sweden Received No Official Request to Send Peacekeepers to Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Swedish government has not received any official request to send peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh and has made no decision on such an operation, the press office at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs told Sputnik.

United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said last week that Washington was working with Scandinavian countries on a potential peacekeeping mission that could be sent to Nagorno- Karabakh to support a ceasefire. According to O'Brien, any peacekeeping mission in the region should not include forces of Minsk group co-chairs (Russia, France, the United States).

According to the Swedish ministry's press office, the government of the country, which is one of members of the Minsk Group, is "following closely and with great concern" the latest escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Sweden is in close contact with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and other relevant actors regarding what is required to bring an end to the conflict and achieve a peaceful settlement. To date, we have not received any official request to contribute to a peacekeeping force and no decision has been made to establish such an operation," the press office said.