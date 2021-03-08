(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Sweden's Saab defense manufacturer said on Monday it had received an order from Estonia for 250 newest Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons and ammunition.

"Saab has received an order for deliveries of Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons and ammunition to the Estonian Armed Forces. The order value is approximately 100 MSEK [$11.6 million] and deliveries will take place in 2021-2022," Saab said in a press release.

According to Ramil Lipp, the strategic category manager of weaponry for the Estonian Center for Defense Investment, this is the Baltic country's second order.

"We have now also placed a second order with a capacity of approximately 250 Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons to replace the previously used Carl-Gustaf M2. We are particularly pleased that Saab has further increased its production capacity, and that the first deliveries will be reaching us already by the end of this year," Lipp said, as cited in the statement.

Carl-Gustaf M4 is the latest version of the portable, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system, which has already been ordered by 13 countries. The Carl-Gustaf weapons are service with several NATO member states, including the United States.