UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Receives Estonia's Order For 250 Latest Carl-Gustaf M4 Weapons - Saab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:45 PM

Sweden Receives Estonia's Order for 250 Latest Carl-Gustaf M4 Weapons - Saab

Sweden's Saab defense manufacturer said on Monday it had received an order from Estonia for 250 newest Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons and ammunition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Sweden's Saab defense manufacturer said on Monday it had received an order from Estonia for 250 newest Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons and ammunition.

"Saab has received an order for deliveries of Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons and ammunition to the Estonian Armed Forces. The order value is approximately 100 MSEK [$11.6 million] and deliveries will take place in 2021-2022," Saab said in a press release.

According to Ramil Lipp, the strategic category manager of weaponry for the Estonian Center for Defense Investment, this is the Baltic country's second order.

"We have now also placed a second order with a capacity of approximately 250 Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons to replace the previously used Carl-Gustaf M2. We are particularly pleased that Saab has further increased its production capacity, and that the first deliveries will be reaching us already by the end of this year," Lipp said, as cited in the statement.

Carl-Gustaf M4 is the latest version of the portable, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system, which has already been ordered by 13 countries. The Carl-Gustaf weapons are service with several NATO member states, including the United States.

Related Topics

NATO Estonia United States Sweden From Weapon

Recent Stories

Controversy after French professors accused of Isl ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's Rajoy 'was paid illegal bonuses', slush fu ..

3 minutes ago

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: ..

3 minutes ago

Jury selection delayed in trial of officer charged ..

3 minutes ago

Gillani's leaked video case: Election Commission o ..

8 minutes ago

Matthews claims Paris-Nice lead for Australian tea ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.